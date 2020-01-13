Malaysian Idol Jaclyn Victor and husband divorce after five years of marriage

First Malaysian Idol Jaclyn Victor has split from her husband of five years, Shawn Rivera. Rivera had shared the news via his Facebook post on Saturday. ― Picture via Facebook/Jaclyn Victor

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 ― The five year marriage of the first Malaysian Idol Jaclyn Victor to R&B group Az Yet member Shawn Rivera has ended.

The news was shared by Rivera, 48, in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Having lived apart for more than a year, Rivera said the decision was not an easy one.

“We were unable to reconcile our differences. We do not wish for our dysfunctional relationship to set an unhealthy example for the children to emulate.”

“No child deserves to grow up with the shameful stigma of seeing their parents portrayed in a negative light. We remain committed to doing what is best for our little ones, so they can one day become the best big ones they can be,” the father to Jonah and Molly added.

They met while collaborating on a track Magical Moment and got married in July 2014.

Jaclyn is known for hits like Gemilang, Di Pohon Asmara and Wajah.

She has won numerous Anugerah Industri Muzik and Anugerah Juara Lagu awards through the years.

Rivera, 48 from Philadelphia, United States, said the downside of being public figures was opening themselves to be judged, blamed or criticised.

“Rumors and speculation aside, only the two people in the actual relationship will really know the whole truth. There is no need to air our dirty laundry or slander each other’s character. In the end, that would only hurt the children more,” he added, asking that their privacy be respected.