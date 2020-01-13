Liam Hemsworth spotted getting cosy with new love interest

Liam Hemsworth arrives for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute’s Met Gala in New York May 6, 2019. ― Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 13 ― It looks like things could be heating up in the romance department for Liam Hemsworth after being spotted with a new love interest.

According to reports, the Hunger Games star was snapped by magazine New Idea packing on the PDA with model Gabriella Brooks while on the beach at Byron Bay last week.

The couple are said to have spent New Year’s together and Brooks has also reportedly met Hemsworth’s parents.

Hemsworth split from Miley Cyrus in August and settled their divorce just before Christmas. They had been in an on-and-off again relationship since they first met in 2009 on the sets of The Last Song.