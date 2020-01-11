New in theatres: ‘Underwater,’ ‘Like a Boss,’ ‘The Informer,’ ‘Inherit the Viper’ (VIDEO)

‘Underwater’: Kristen Stewart stars with Vincent Cassel (2020’s ‘Westworld’ season) and T.J. Miller (‘Deadpool’). — Picture from 20th Century Fox via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Jan 11 — Kristen Stewart battles a subterranean monster as Underwater looks for a bite of the worldwide box office, while Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne team up against a big brand cosmetics company in Like a Boss.

Underwater (PG-13)

Their seafloor complex made inhospitable after an earthquake, a team of research scientists discover a new danger lurking below.

Starring Kristen Stewart (Twilight saga, Charlie’s Angels, Personal Shopper) with T.J. Miller, Jessica Henwick, Vincent Cassel.

Releasing the week of January 10 in the USA, Canada, France, Hong Kong, and other select territories. Philippines — January 15; Australia — January 23; Singapore — January 30; UK — February 7; Netherlands — February 27

Like a Boss (R)

Business partners and close friends face up to their strengths and weaknesses when their company is bought and then dried out by a big-name cosmetics magnate.

Starring Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip), Rose Byrne (Bad Neighbors), and Salma Hayek (Once Upon a Time in Mexico)

Releasing the week of January 10 in the USA, Canada, India and other select territories. Australia, New Zealand — January 23; Singapore — February 13; UK, Ireland — February 21; Netherlands — February 27

The Informer (R)

Ex-convict and FBI informer, Pete volunteers for another stint in jail to help break a drug ring. Once there, he discovers that one of his handlers is prepared to let him die there, while losing his cover story will lead to death at other inmates’ hands.

Starring Joel Kinnaman (Suicide Squad, TV’s Altered Carbon) with Ana de Arnas, Rosamund Pike, Clive Owen, Common

Releasing the week of January 10 in Canada; US from March 13. Released in the UK, Ireland, Singapore, Japan, and others in late 2019; France, Hong Kong — week of January 17; China — January 25; Philippines — January 29

Inherit the Viper (R)

Three siblings reckon with family history while trying to survive their lives as drug dealers.

Starring Josh Hartnett (TV’s Penny Dreadful), Margarita Levieva (TV’s The Deuce), Owen Teague (It Chapters 1 and 2)

Select US theatres and Video on Demand from January 10. — AFP-Relaxnews