Ian McKellan shares diaries from his time on 'Lord of the Rings'

Ian McKellen went on to reprise his role as Gandalf in 'The Hobbit'. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 11 — Sir Ian McKellan dropped an unexpected gift on Twitter today: a blog detailing his time on the Lord of the Rings.

McKellan had been famously reticient about taking the role but it proved to be one of his best career moves, paving the way for another iconic pop culture character: Magneto in the X-Men franchise.

20 years ago, I arrived New Zealand to begin filming "The Lord of the Rings." I joined the cast on January 10, 2000. During that time, I kept a journal, which today would be called a blog Perhaps you'll enjoy reading about those heady times: https://t.co/bJ6Nsqgwi2 — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) January 10, 2020

The blog proves entertaining reading for Lord of the Rings fans and also good insight on how McKellan approached the role. Whether you're a into the Rings or the study of acting, there's plenty to savour here.

