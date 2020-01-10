‘She wants to be a n****r’: Cosmetics mogul Vida drops N-bomb while talking about daughter’s skin tone

Vida (right) has been called out by her followers for her rude language. — Picture from Instagram/cikb_havoc66

PETALING JAYA, Jan 10 — Datuk Seri Vida has found herself at the centre of yet another controversy after using a derogatory word on Instagram to refer to her daughter’s skin tone.

The cosmetics mogul, whose real name is Datuk Seri Hasmiza Othman, was initially peeved that her daughter Cik B was being attacked by cyberbullies who said that her dark skin was caused by “drinking the blood of black goats”.

“You guys want to bash Cik B, but what can I do? She refuses to drink Qu Puteh,” said Vida, referring to her juice product that claims to have whitening benefits.

“But she doesn’t want it. She wants to be a n****r, she wants tan skin.”

The n-word is a slur when used by people who are not black.

Vida’s followers quickly jumped to Cik B’s defence and advised the entrepreneur not to use such harsh language when talking about her daughter.

“Datuk, please don’t use the n-word. It’s not good and we should respect other people’s appearances,” said one commenter.

“Cik B is awesome because she refuses to follow the skin-whitening trend. Congratulations to her and hope she continues being herself,” wrote another.

Cik B has long been the target of malicious keyboard warriors who often take aim at her skin colour and weight.

In an Instagram post in May last year, Vida claimed that her daughter was born with fair skin but that a poor diet consisting of burgers and processed food supposedly caused the teenager’s complexion to darken over time.

The 48-year-old also frequently leverages Cik B’s appearance as a marketing tool to promote her cosmetics and skincare lines.

She previously received criticism for allegedly forcing the 14-year-old to use her Cloroc face products in an Instagram video posted in March 2019.