Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith teases new album with John Frusciante (VIDEO)

Chad Smith, drummer of the US rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at the main stage of Rock in Rio festival, Olympic Park, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on October 3, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 10 — The announcement arrived a few weeks after the Red Hot Chili Peppers welcomed back longtime guitarist John Frusciante after a 10-year absence.

Frusciante took the place of his own successor, Josh Klinghoffer, who notably appeared on the band's most-recent albums I'm With You and The Getaway.

“Josh is a beautiful musician who we respect and love. We are deeply grateful for our time with him, and the countless gifts he shared with us,” the Californication rockers wrote on their Instagram back in December, also announcing the return of Frusciante “with great excitement and full hearts.”

Frusciante, who left the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1992 and 2009, played on five of their eleven studio albums, including their most critically-acclaimed Mother's Milk, Blood Sugar Sex Magik and Californication.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, drummer Chad Smith teased that the band is currently working on their 12th studio album, which would follow their 2016 The Getaway.

“John (Frusciante) is back in the band, and everyone knows that. We're psyched. The festivals are the only shows booked. For now, we'll mostly be concentrating on new songs and writing a new record. We're all real excited to make new music,” Smith revealed, without sharing additional details about what fans of the band could expect.

This year, the Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform at several festivals around the world, beginning with the Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama, on May 15.

The band will also play at Bottlerock and Boston Calling, before heading to Europe for Ejekt Festival, Firenze Rocks and Felyn Festival among others.

In addition to working on the Red Hot Chili Peppers' new album, Smith is presented his first collection of rhythm driven prints at the Russell Collection Fine Art Gallery in Austin, Texas.

The exhibition, entitled “The Art of Chad Smith,” will be on public view through Sunday. — AFP-Relaxnews