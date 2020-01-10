HBO to produce ‘Parasite’ miniseries

Bong Joon-ho poses backstage with his Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language award for ‘Parasite’ in California January 5, 2020. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Jan 10 — HBO has secured the rights to adapt South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho’s critical smash hit Parasite into a miniseries, the US cable channel said yesterday.

Television companies vying to adapt the movie include Netflix, which produced Bong’s 2017 hit Okja, entertainment website Deadline Hollywood reported.

A dark satire about the relationship between two families, Parasite has earned US$130 million (RM531 million) worldwide, picking up the coveted Palme d’Or at Cannes and a best foreign film Golden Globe along the way.

“Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films,” the 50-year-old Bong said as he accepted the award at the Globes on Sunday.

“I think we use only just one language — the cinema.”

Already considered a favourite for the foreign-language Oscar — with the nominations announcement coming on Monday — some analysts say Parasite could be a contender to win best picture too.

Joining Bong on the adaptation will be Adam McKay, the Oscar-winning writer-director of The Big Short (2015) and Vice (2018). — AFP