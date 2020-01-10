Fake news: Veteran Malaysian singer Aishah denies calling Pakatan a hypocritical party

The fake photo with statements attributed to singer Aishah. — Picture via Instagram/ aishahjmm

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Veteran singer Aishah has denied making any political statements of late and said any statements attributed to her are fake.

In a post on her official Instagram account today, Aishah, or her real name Wan Aishah Wan Ariffin appealed to people to stop spreading fake stories about her.

“Although I am no longer active in politics, I have never made such statements,” she wrote in her caption that was attached with the photo and statement in question where she apologised to Malaysians for asking people to choose Pakatan Harapan in the last general election.

The fake statement also claims Aishah had said Pakatan Harapan was a hypocritical party.

The singer of Janji Manismu has appealed to the people to stop spreading fake statements and attributing it to her. — Picture via Instagram/ aishahjmm

Following the post, fans advised the 55-year-old, who first shot to stardom in New Zealand in the late 1980s with her band Aishah and The Fan Club, to be patient.

“May Kak Aishah be strong and we will continue to support,” Izwan83 wrote while halimhjyahya said this was the work of “evil people”.

The Janji Manismu singer had announced in July 2018 that she was stepping down from politics to concentrate on her singing career.

She was a former PAS candidate for Jempol parliament seat in Negri Sembilan during the 13th general election before joining Parti Amanah Negara (PAN).