Regina King set to direct her first feature

Actress Regina King accepts the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ at the 91st Academy Awards in Los Angeles February 25, 2019. ― Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 9 — For her first feature as a director, the American media reports that the If Beale Street Could Talk actress is calling on the talents of Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge and Leslie Odom Jr In One Night in Miami, a drama set in the 1960s, Regina King will tell the tale of what happened on the night that followed one of the most important fights ever won by Mohamed Ali, who at the time was still known as Cassius Clay.

A year after her triumph at the Oscars for her supporting role in If Beale Street Could Talk, Regina King has embarked on an exciting new project in her career. The actress has gone behind the camera to direct her first feature. Christened One Night in Miami, production of the film has already begun in New Orleans.

One Night in Miami is adapted from the eponymous 2013 play by Kemp Powers, who is also writing the screenplay for the feature. The film will look back on the night of February 25, 1964, which followed young Cassius Clay’s surprise victory over Sonny Liston. In a hotel room in the heart of Overtown, the African-American neighbourhood of Miami, the new heavyweight world champion celebrates his incredible achievement with his friends the activist Malcolm X, singer Sam Cooke and professional American football player Jim Brown. Together the four men discuss their responsibility to shift boundaries in the United States to bring about greater equality and more recognition for African Americans.

Eli Goree (Riverdale) will take on the role of Cassius Clay aka Mohamed Ali, Kingsley Ben-Adir will be Malcolm X, Leslie Odom Jr will play Sam Cooke and Aldis Hodge will act as NFL star Jim Brown. One Night in Miami is a love letter to black manhood that powerfully explores themes of race, identity and friendship,” said Regina King in a press release. “We’re so excited to have Kingsley, Eli, Aldis and Leslie in the lead roles showing a different side of these iconic men,” she added.

Regina King will act as executive producer alongside the author Kemp Powers, who is also producing. As it stands, no release date has been announced for the film. — AFP-Relaxnews