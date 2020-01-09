Is a new collaboration between Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus on the cards?

English musician and producer Mark Ronson at the 14th Annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner hosted by Chanel at Balthazar restaurant April 29, 2019 in New York. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 9 — The renowned British producer may well be planning to team up again with the singer of Mother Daughter. At least that is what a short video posted on his social networks seems to imply.

For a few brief moments Miley Cyrus can be seen singing along to a track with a heavy beat. For the occasion, the American musician is dressed in blue and red, as she is in her most recent Instagram posts, which were captioned “New Year. New Era.”

Mark Ronson first joined forces with Cyrus for the song Nothing Breaks Like A Heart, which can be found on his fifth album Late Night Feelings.

Recently in the news for a lawsuit filed by a Jamaican artist over the lyrics to her famous hit, We Can't Stop, Cyrus can look forward to a tranquil new year now that the matter has been settled out of court. In 2019, the singer notably featured on the soundtrack for the reboot of Charlie’s Angels by Elizabeth Banks, which was supervised by Ariana Grande.

As for Ronson, NME reports that his title Uptown Funk was the second biggest-selling single in the 2010 decade in the UK. The 2014 track was only outranked by Ed Sheeran’s smash hit Shape Of You. — AFP-Relaxnews