ABC orders ‘Riverdale’ creator’s ‘Dracula’-inspired series ‘The Brides’ to pilot

‘Riverdale’ creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa will write the pilot of ‘The Brides’. — Picture courtesy of The CW via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Jan 9 — The contemporary retelling of Bram Stoker’s novel will centre on three “empowered, immortal women”.

Inspired by Bram Stoker’s 1897 Gothic horror novel Dracula, The Brides will centre on a trio of strong, immortal women and the things they do to preserve their legacy, wealth, status and their untraditional family.

Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa will helm the project, described as a family drama with strong horror elements.

Maggie Kiley (American Horror Story, Riverdale, Katy Keene) will take on directing duties.

Aguirre-Sacasa is set to write, as well as executive produce along with Kiley, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions.

The project is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros Television and ABC Studios. — AFP-Relaxnews