YouTube announces new Coachella documentary

Fans at Australian band Tame Impala's performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California on April 13, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 8 — YouTube Originals is partnering with the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival for a special documentary celebrating the festival’s 20th anniversary.

According to a press statement from YouTube, Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert will include “exclusive, never-before-seen footage and interviews” documenting the Californian festival’s colourful history.

The documentary will also feature performances by some of music’s biggest names, including Billie Eilish, Kanye West, Daft Punk, Travis Scott, Blackpink, Swedish House Mafia, Björk, The White Stripes, Madonna, Moby, Beck, Radiohead and others.

In addition to releasing the Chris Perkel-directed Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert, YouTube will return this year for the tenth year in a row as the official playlist and livestream partner for both weekends of the festival.

As is tradition, YouTube Premium members will receive exclusive access to a limited supply of passes for the 2020 edition of Coachella, which will take place across the second and third weekends of April.

General on-sale passes for Weekend 1 (April 10-12) are currently sold out, while tickets for the festival’s second weekend (April 17-19) went on sale January 6.

The announcement of Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert arrived on the heels of the star-studded lineup for the 2020 edition of the festival, which will be headlined by Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine.

Weekend 1 is sold out 🌴 Register for Weekend 2 presale at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P — Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

Additional performers include Thom Yorke, Lana Del Rey, Lil Uzi Vert, FKA twigs, DaBaby, Run the Jewels, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, City Girls as well as Charli XCX.

Film composer and former Oingo Boingo frontman Danny Elfman will also make a special appearance at the festival, leading fans to speculate about whether he will perform some of his most popular compositions like the scores of The Nightmare Before Christmas, Edward Scissorhands and Men in Black.

I guess the cat is out of the bag. @coachella 2020!



Danny Elfman Past, Present and Future! From Boingo to Batman and Beyond!#coachella #coachella2020 pic.twitter.com/qVKk4Siq3z — Danny Elfman (@dannyelfman) January 3, 2020

This is not the first time that an award-winning film composer will take the stage of the Empire Polo Club.

Hans Zimmer made his debut at Coachella in 2017, bringing some of his most famous soundtracks to life alongside a full orchestra and special guest Pharrell Williams.

Ahead of the 2020 edition of Coachella, discover the newly-released teaser for Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert: — AFP-Relaxnews