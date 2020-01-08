Post Malone to play Super Bowl weekend show in Miami

US rapper Post Malone at the 2019 American Music Awards at the Microsoft theatre on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles. — AFP pic

MIAMI, Jan 8 — The chart-topper will kick off football’s biggest weekend with a special performance at the Bootsy Bellows Super Bowl 2020 in Miami.

The pop-up event, taking place on January 31, will include additional sets by DJs IDRIE, Jack Bia and Devin Lucien.

Hospitality company The h.wood Group, who is organizing the event in a custom-built 40,000 square foot space along Miami’s Biscayne Bay, also promised “special surprises throughout the night.”

As Rolling Stone pointed out, this is the seventh year that the Los Angeles-based group throws a Super Bowl event.

Gucci Mane, Tiesto and French Montana headlined The h.wood Group’s annual Bootsy Bellows “Big Game Experience” pop-up in 2019, while Justin Bieber and Travis Scott performed at previous editions of the event.

Tickets to Bootsy on the Water are currently on sale, with prices ranging between US$1000 (RM4,100) for a seat at a shared VIP table and US$150,000 for a “Super VIP Onstage Yacht Suite Package.

The 2020 edition of Bootsy on the Water will take place a few days ahead of the 54th Super Bowl, whose halftime show will be co-headlined by superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira on February 2.

The Latinx hitmakers are notably the first acts chosen to perform at the 12-minute halftime show since rapper Jay-Z entered a deal with the NFL to become the football league’s “live music entertainment strategist.”

Last December, Lopez hinted at a potential collaboration with her fellow Latinx hitmaker for the biggest night in sports, telling CBS This Morning that they “are going to do something together, for sure.”

In addition to headlining Bootsy on the Water, Post Malone is rumored to appear on Justin Bieber’s upcoming fifth studio album, alongside Travis Scott and Kehlani.

The Sunflower vocalist will soon hit the road for his Runaway Tour in support of his third album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, with the second North American leg of his trek kicking off on February 4 in Omaha, Nebraska. — AFP-Relaxnews