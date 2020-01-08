Legendary K-pop veteran Kim Jae-joong to meet Malaysian fans in KL this March

Kim will also be stopping by Jakarta, Macau, Bangkok, Taipei and Seoul on the tour. — Picture courtesy of iMe Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Jan 8 — JYJ member Kim Jae-joong will be heading to our shores this March for a much-anticipated concert at Malawati Indoor Stadium.

The 33-year-old, who shot to fame with the South Korean boyband TVXQ in the early 2000s, will be performing in Kuala Lumpur on March 14 as part of an Asia tour to promote his album Love Ballad.

News of his return to the K-pop industry generated immense buzz as the cherub-faced heartthrob has not released a Korean-language album since 2016.

After leaving TVXQ in 2010, Kim joined forces with Jun-su and Yoo-chun, two other former members of the group, to form JYJ.

The trio made their English-language global debut that same year with the track Ayyy Girl which was produced by Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West.

Kim went on to enjoy widespread commercial success in Japan and he came out on top of the “Most Popular Celebrities 2019” list on Tsuiran, the country’s social media equivalent to Twitter.

In a press release, organiser iMe Malaysia said the singer is looking forward to “spending the very romantic White Day with his beloved fans”.

White Day is celebrated one month after Valentine’s Day and is a popular romantic holiday in South Korea where men give chocolates and other sweet treats to women as a gesture of love or courtesy.

Malaysian fans can stay tuned for more details of Kim’s upcoming concert on iMe Malaysia’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.