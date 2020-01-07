World box office: The latest 'Star Wars' approaches US$1b in sales

Cast members Daisy Ridley and John Boyega pose as they attend the premiere of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ in London December 18, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 7 ― The Rise of Skywalker has begun 2020 as it concluded 2019: at the summit of the world box office. Having added another US$84.2 million (RM345.4 billion) to its accumulated total, since its release last December, the final episode of the nine-part “Skywalker saga” has brought in a total of US$918.8 million in sales worldwide.

According to the latest figures from Comscore, the first weekend of 2020 was marked by bumper sales for Disney. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker retained its lead in the world box office, taking in another US$84.2 million. By the night of January 5, the JJ Abrams film had accumulated US$918.8 million worldwide. Another major success by the American studio, Frozen 2 hung on to third place in the rankings with an extra US$53.7 million, which brings total box office for the animated musical to US$1.3 billion since its release in November.

Between both of the above, Jumanji: The Next Level continued in second place adding another US$68.9 million to its accumulated total which now stands at US$610.2 million.

The world box-office top 10 (in millions of dollars):

01. Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker ― 84.2

02. Jumanji: The Next Level ― 68.9

03. Frozen 2 ― 53.7

04. Spies in Disguise ― 25.9

05. Little Women ― 23

06. Tolo Tolo ― 21.6

07. Knives Out ― 17.8

08. The Grudge ― 17.1

09. Adoring ― 16.7

10. The Servant ― 12.9 ― AFP-Relaxnews