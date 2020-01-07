Popular Indian playback singer, Shreya Ghoshal, performing in Malaysia

Indian playback singer, Shreya Ghoshal, will be performing her first live concert at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on Feb 23. — Picture courtesy of Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Famous for churning out hit after hit in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telegu and Malayalam for more than two decades now, well-loved Indian playback singer, Shreya Ghoshal, will be performing her first live concert in Malaysia at the Plenary Hall, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on Feb 23.

“I am super excited about performing in Malaysia for the first time. I am looking forward to meeting all my fans in Malaysia,” she told the Malaysian media via a video press conference from Mumbai, India, today.

The singer notable for a varied repertoire of songs including pop, classical, ghazal and bhajan will be performing some of her Hindi hits like Chikni Chameli (from the film Agneepath), Dola Re Dola (Devdas), Deewani Mastani (Bajirao Mastani), Teri Meri (Bodyguard) and much more during the 90-minute ‘Shreya Ghoshal Live In Concert Malaysia’ where she will be backed by a live band.

The 36-year-old, award-winning artiste has legions of fans around the world and needless to say here, too, where there is a strong Bollywood and Kollywood following.

“My show in Kuala Lumpur reflects the impact Bollywood has had on the international stage, and just how far it has come,” she said, while adding she will try her best to include a Malay song in her performance.

Hitman Solutions chief executive officer (CEO) and concert organiser, Rohit Rampal, said Diamond (RM1,000) and VIP (RM1,500) concert tickets sold out the day sale began on Jan 6.

“Shreya Ghoshal’s multiracial fan base and big following here will ensure a great musical night. This is one of the most-awaited Bollywood concerts in Malaysia after Shah Rukh Khan’s in 2013,” he said.

Concert presenter, Standard Chartered Malaysia, said the megastar’s show is being organised in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year 2020 (VMY2020) and the bank’s 145th anniversary.

Its managing director and CEO, Abrar A. Anwar, said: “We want to attract international fans and tourists to the country to enjoy Shreya’s concert.

“We are proud to be associated with someone who has been able to unite people through her music. Her huge talent and wide appeal have helped her reach out to an international audience, proving that music truly has the power to unite people,” he said.

If you’re ready to be wowed, the RM150 (Bronze), RM250 (Silver), RM450 (Gold) and RM600 (Platinum) tickets are still available. Call +601 2501 5783/2380 5783 or visit www.myticket.asia to book. — Bernama