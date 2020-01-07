Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra brings deep streak of romantic music

Russian conductor Stanislav Kochanovsky will lead the classical concert at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas this weekend. ― Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 ― The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) will continue to mesmerise its audience with romantic music this weekend at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP), KLCC.

The concerts will feature two little-known gems by Russian composer Anatoly Liadov titled From The Apocalypse and The Enchanted Lake.

The first work is filled with kaleidoscopic textures and opulent orchestration, while the second work was described as “a fairytale scene”.

Also included in the repertoire is Witold Lutosławski’s Concerto for Orchestra, a work that has a vast array of fascinating sounds, suffused with great energy and momentum.

The MPO will also perform Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2, regarded as one of the world’s most popular concertos and unabashedly romantic in the composer’s repertory.

Russian pianist Yevgeny Sudbin will be making his debut at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas. ― Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

It will feature Russian pianist Yevgeny Sudbin who will make his debut at the DFP.

Sudbin, who was named 2016 Gramophone Artist of the Year, has performed at numerous distinguished orchestras such as the BBC, Japan and Royal Liverpool Philharmonics, and New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.

He has also collaborated with renowned conductors such as Mark Wigglesworth and Vladimir Ashkenazy.

The concerts will be led by Russian conductor Stanislav Kochanovsky who returns to the DFP podium after his last appearance in January last year for the MPO’s Queen of Spades concerts.

Catch the concerts on Jan 11 and 13 at 8.30pm and 12pm respectively.

For more information and ticketing, click here.