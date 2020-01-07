Justin Bieber’s ‘Yummy’ is his first solo single in four years (VIDEO)

Justin Bieber in the video for ‘Yummy’. — Picture courtesy of YouTube/Justin Bieber via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Jan 7 ― The pop star is back with an all-new track Yummy, which is accompanied by a lavishly colourful video featuring gourmet dining.

Some four years after the release of his last solo single, Justin Bieber is back with a freshly cooked track, Yummy. The all-new single is accompanied by a video directed by Bardia Zeinali, in which the young singer sits down to a feast of strange dishes, that range from lobster to garishly hued jellies, which he shares with a host of colourful guests.

The song was produced by Kid Culture, Sasha Sirota and Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd. Bieber’s most recent album Purpose was released in 2015. On January 27, the musician will launch a new docu-series Justin Bieber: Seasons on YouTube. The ten-episode series will offer viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the singer’s new album to be released later this year. ― AFP-Relaxnews