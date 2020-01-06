Family’s financial woes force Taiwanese celebrity Ming Dao to postpone military duty

Ming Dao has reportedly postponed his military call-up to settle his family's financial problems. — Picture via Instagram/_mingdao

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Taiwanese actor, singer and model Ming Dao’s delay in reporting for military duty in the past was to take time off to settle his family’s financial problems.

While he had been accused of trying to escape his responsibility, it has been revealed that Ming had actually sought to alleviate his family’s woes brought on by his elder brother’s debts as a result of taking loans from illegal money lenders.

Ming’s brother, Lin, was found dead yesterday afternoon with his wife and son in a forested area beside a temple in Neihu District, Taipei.

He was found hanging from a tree while his 40-year-old wife and their 12-year-old son were found dead with strangulation marks on their necks giving rise to speculation that Lin had killed his own wife and child in a murder-suicide.

Ming or his real name Lin Chaozhang, grew up in a poor family and would help run his family’s stall, and later one operated by both his brother and himself, according to Sin Chew Daily.

The 39-year-old actor, who shot to fame with the drama The Prince Who Turns into a Frog, only joined the army when he was 32.

Ming who has now spread his wings to China and earns an annual income speculated to be in the tune of billions however still has no qualms helping his mother to sell potatoes.

In 2016, he was caught on camera shielding his mother from the rain while selling sweet potatoes by the road.

His mother was previously quoted as saying that all she needed to do was tell Ming that she has run out of money and her son would immediately direct debit money into her account.

“I am selling sweet potatoes to earn my own pocket money,” Ming’s mother said.

His brother had been previously exposed for using Ming’s popularity to borrow money, using Ming’s driving licence and account book in 2013 to borrow money — avoiding Ming until creditors showed up during a premier of Ming’s Beauties of the Emperor drama.

Ming had then tried to explain the situation to the creditors but was pulled away by studio personnel.

He had described his elder sibling as a ticking time bomb but maintained that he was a good man.

