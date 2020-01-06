S.Korea's 'Parasite' wins Golden Globe for best foreign language film

(From left) South Korean actors Lee Jeong-eun, Jo Yeo-jeong and Song Kang-ho arrive for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in California January 5, 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Jan 6 — South Korea’s Parasite, a vicious satire about the rich-poor divide, today won the Golden Globe for best foreign language film, edging out a top crop of nominees.

“Wow, amazing, unbelievable,” gushed director Bong Joon-ho as he accepted the award.

“Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.”

The film bested France’s Les Miserables, Pedro Almodovar’s Pain and Glory, Chinese-American family drama The Farewell and France’s Portrait of a Lady on Fire. — AFP