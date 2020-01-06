S.Korea's 'Parasite' wins Golden Globe for best foreign language film

LOS ANGELES, Jan 6 — South Korea’s Parasite, a vicious satire about the rich-poor divide, today won the Golden Globe for best foreign language film, edging out a top crop of nominees.
“Wow, amazing, unbelievable,” gushed director Bong Joon-ho as he accepted the award.
“Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.”
The film bested France’s Les Miserables, Pedro Almodovar’s Pain and Glory, Chinese-American family drama The Farewell and France’s Portrait of a Lady on Fire. — AFP