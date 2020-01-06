‘Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood’ wins best musical/comedy Globe

Brad Pitt arrives for the 77th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 5, 2020. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 6 — Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood today won the Golden Globe for best musical/comedy film.

The movie, an homage to 1960s Hollywood, bested blaxploitation biopic Dolemite Is My Name, murder mystery comedy Knives Out, Nazi satire Jojo Rabbit and Elton John biopic Rocketman.

Brad Pitt won best supporting actor honours for his film in the work, and Tarantino took home the prize for best screenplay, boosting the film’s profile ahead of next month’s Oscars. — AFP