US actress Laura Dern arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California January 5, 2020. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 6 — Actress Laura Dern today won the Golden Globe for best supporting actress for her role in Netflix’s divorce tearjerker film Marriage Story.

Dern bested a crowded field: Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Annette Bening (The Report), Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers) and Margot Robbie (Bombshell). — AFP

