Key winners of the 2020 Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES, Jan 6 — Here are the winners in key categories for the 77th Golden Globe Awards, which were handed out in Beverly Hills today.
Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood took home three awards including best comedy/musical film honours, best screenplay and a best supporting actor prize for Brad Pitt.
War epic 1917 took home best drama film honours and a surprise best director trophy for Sam Mendes.
Film
Best film, drama: 1917
Best film, musical or comedy: Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Best actor, drama: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Best actress, drama: Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best actor, musical or comedy: Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Best actress, musical or comedy: Awkwafina, The Farewell
Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Best supporting actress: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Best director: Sam Mendes, 1917
Best screenplay: Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Best foreign language film: Parasite
Best animated feature: Missing Link
Television
Best drama series: Succession
Best drama actor: Brian Cox, Succession
Best drama actress: Olivia Colman, The Crown
Best musical or comedy series: Fleabag
Best musical or comedy actor: Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best musical or comedy actress: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best limited series or TV movie: Chernobyl
Best limited series or TV movie actor: Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Best limited series or TV movie actress: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best limited series or TV movie supporting actor: Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Best limited series or TV movie supporting actress: Patricia Arquette, The Act — AFP