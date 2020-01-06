Key winners of the 2020 Golden Globes

Quentin Tarantino (centre), Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio pose with other members of the cast and crew in the press room after winning the award for Best Screenplay — Motion Picture and Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for ‘Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood’ at the 77th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 5, 2020. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 6 — Here are the winners in key categories for the 77th Golden Globe Awards, which were handed out in Beverly Hills today.

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood took home three awards including best comedy/musical film honours, best screenplay and a best supporting actor prize for Brad Pitt.

War epic 1917 took home best drama film honours and a surprise best director trophy for Sam Mendes.

Film

Best film, drama: 1917

Best film, musical or comedy: Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Best actor, drama: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best actress, drama: Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best actor, musical or comedy: Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Best actress, musical or comedy: Awkwafina, The Farewell

Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Best supporting actress: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Best director: Sam Mendes, 1917

Best screenplay: Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Best foreign language film: Parasite

Best animated feature: Missing Link

Television

Best drama series: Succession

Best drama actor: Brian Cox, Succession

Best drama actress: Olivia Colman, The Crown

Best musical or comedy series: Fleabag

Best musical or comedy actor: Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best musical or comedy actress: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best limited series or TV movie: Chernobyl

Best limited series or TV movie actor: Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Best limited series or TV movie actress: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best limited series or TV movie supporting actor: Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Best limited series or TV movie supporting actress: Patricia Arquette, The Act — AFP