Joaquin Phoenix accepts the award for Best Actor — Motion Picture, Drama for ‘Joker’ at the 77th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 5, 2020. — Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via Reuters

LOS ANGELES, Jan 6 — Joaquin Phoenix today won a Golden Globe for his brooding lead performance of the troubled man who would become Batman’s arch-nemesis in dark comic book tale Joker.

The actor bested Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Christian Bale (Ford v. Ferrari) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes). — AFP