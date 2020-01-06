HK actor Mat Yeung to opt for more durable serveware after restaurant vandalised by protesters

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Despite being set upon by protestors, TVB actor Mat Yeung’s business has not been badly affected.

His girlfriend Lisa Ch’ng said repair works were underway following the New Year’s Day incident at the soup restaurant in the Wan Chai area.

“To avoid glass shrapnel from hurting people, we will not use glass and materials that break easily. The most fearful thing is people getting hurt,” Hong Kong daily Ming Pao reported Ch’ng as saying.

Ch’ng said her mood was also affected after being informed that Yeung’s restaurant had been vandalised but no one could have anticipated the incident.

The only thing that can be done now is to speed up repair works to avoid disrupting the daily activities of the neighbourhood and customers, she added.

Ch’ng’s comments emerged after entertainment portal Jayne Stars reported that Yeung had had an exchange of text messages with a friend.

It showed that the actor remained firm with his stance to support Hong Kong police despite being rattled by the incident at his restaurant.

Yeung has yet to confirm the authenticity of the message.

Speculation is rife that Yeung’s vocal support for Hong Kong police had led to the vandalism incident.

For months, Hong Kong has been rocked by a series of demonstrations that were triggered by the introduction of the Fugitive Offenders amendment bill by the Hong Kong government.