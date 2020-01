Awkwafina arrives for the 77th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 5, 2020. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 6 — US actress-rapper Awkwafina today took home the Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy or musical film for her touching turn in the family drama The Farewell, becoming the first winner of Asian descent in the category.

She bested Ana de Armas (Knives Out), Cate Blanchett (Where’d You Go, Bernadette?), Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart) and Emma Thompson (Late Night). — AFP