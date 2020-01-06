Anything-can-happen Golden Globes kick off crowded awards season

British host RIcky Gervais (left) and partner Jane Fallon arrive for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 6, 2020. — AFP pic

BEVERLY HILLS, Jan 6 — Classic Hollywood takes centre stage at the Golden Globes today, kicking off an unusually crowded awards season where the top movie honours are wide open.

The awards, handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), have shown a knack for rewarding movies that go on to do well at the Oscars in February.

Netflix’s wrenching Marriage Story and costly gangster epic The Irishman lead a field of dramatic movie contenders for Golden Globes that feature some of the biggest names in Hollywood but few safe bets on the likely winners.

“The winners are not that predictable. There are four legitimate contenders for top movie drama,” said Matthew Belloni, editorial director of the Hollywood Reporter.

Immersive World War One movie 1917 and religious biography The Two Popes round out the movie drama contenders.

Also competing for awards are Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and director Quentin Tarantino, along with Hustlers actress Jennifer Lopez, actors Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood and Eddie Murphy in comeback mode with comedy Dolemite is My Name, and The Irishman director Martin Scorsese and veterans Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

With acerbic British comedian Ricky Gervais hosting for the first time in four years, anything could happen at the informal, often boozy dinner in Beverly Hills.

One of the closest contests is for best movie drama actor between publicity-averse stars Joaquin Phoenix and Adam Driver.

Phoenix’s terrifying Joker performance has made him a force to be reckoned with this year, while Driver’s heart-wrenching role as a father resisting divorce and its consequences follows acclaimed turns as villain Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and political tale The Report.

A win in the best movie drama or comedy/musical fields by Netflix would mark the biggest Hollywood breakthrough so far by streaming services that have revolutionised the entertainment industry.

Netflix leads the pack with a total of 34 nominations across film and television.

One of the few actor shoo-ins today appears to be Renee Zellweger for her role as the legendary entertainer Judy Garland in Judy.

“She gave a universally admired performance, and the HFPA has a history of honouring her,” said Belloni.

Lopez, who wowed audiences as a feisty pole dancer in Hustlers, which she also produced, appears to be the favourite for the supporting actress statuette, while Pitt is the presumed front-runner for his supporting role as a 1960s stunt man in the nostalgic Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, awards watchers say.

On the television side, Jennifer Aniston crowned her return to the small screen with an acting nomination for The Morning Show, one of the first offerings from Apple TV+. The show also is in the running for best TV drama series.

The Oscars take place this year on February 9, three weeks earlier than usual, causing a traffic jam of award shows.

“Everything is crunched together. We are going to have award show after award show after award show, and it is exhausting for a lot of the people that are nominated,” said Belloni. — Reuters