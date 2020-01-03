Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine to headline Coachella 2020

Rage Against the Machine, Frank Ocean and Travis Scott will headline the 2020 edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

NEW YORK, Jan 3 ― After months of speculation, the lineup for the 2020 edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been announced via the event's Twitter.

As is tradition, the popular music festival will take place across the second and third week of April (April 10 through 12 and 17 through 19) at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Rage Against the Machine will kick off festivities with performances on April 10 and 17, marking the third time that the "Renegades" rockers headline Coachella.

The band notably topped the lineup of the festival in 2007, during which they shared the stage together for the first time after a seven-year hiatus.

Travis Scott, who recently released the JackBoys compilation with his Cactus Jack collective, will perform on April 11 and 18.

Frank Ocean, who appeared in Obama's list of favorite songs of 2019, will headline Coachella on April 12 and 19.

These past few months, the elusive musician resurfaced in the music industry with DHL and In My Room, prompting fans to believe that a longer project will likely hit streaming platforms in the near future.

Additional artists performing at Coachella 2020 include Thom Yorke, Lana Del Rey, Lil Uzi Vert, FKA twigs, DaBaby, Run the Jewels, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, City Girls as well as well as Charli XCX.

They will share the stage of the Empire Polo Club with 21 Savage, Disclosure, Big Sean, Carly Rae Jepsen, Calvin Harris, BROCKHAMPTON, Swae Lee and French rising star Aya Nakamura, who made her mark in the music industry in 2019 with her smashing hit Pookie.

Last year, Coachella was headlined by Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala. The festival, which then celebrated its 20th anniversary, also saw Kanye West performing his Sunday Service atop a hill on the morning of Easter Sunday.

While tickets for the first weekend of the 2020 edition are currently sold out, the weekend 2 presale will start on January 6 at 12 pm PST.

Additional information and the full 2020 lineup are available on the festival's official website. ― AFP-Relaxnews