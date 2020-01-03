Singaporean singer-songwriter Alif taking time off to focus on family

Alif has been solo four years now after duo Sleeq parted ways. — Curtesy of Instagram/alifgram

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Singer and composer Alif admitted that it has been tough managing his time between his career and family since he went solo.

Trying to make his name in the Malaysian music industry, he said that he needed to be smarter with time management, especially when his loved ones are currently living in Singapore.

“I need to be smarter in organising my time since my family is in Singapore.

“Even though they wanted to relocate here, there’s still a lot of things that need to be considered,” he told Berita Harian.

“If everything goes smoothly, I will surely bring them here to live with me in Malaysia.

“I have to admit that it is not easy to face these challenges especially when I was living all by myself in Malaysia however I will not take for granted the faith that my family have in me.”

Alif and his wife, Azzah Fariha, are expecting a baby boy by end of January. — Courtesy of Instagram/azzahfariha

Alif announced that he will be taking a break from music for the time being so that he can focus on his wife, Azzah Fariha, who is pregnant with his second child and due on January 27.

“My appearance at Tempatan Fest last December was my final show for 2019. I choose to take time off while waiting for the arrival of my second child, a baby boy who will complete this little family of mine.”

“I’d hope that people will pray for me that everything will go smoothly. It is with their blessings that had got me going strong up until today and especially when I was living alone.”

Alif has been in the music industry since 2005 when he and his cousin teamed up to form the duo band Sleeq which disbanded in 2015 and he has been going solo for four years now.