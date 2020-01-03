See Sophia Lillis in this grim retelling of classic tale ‘Gretel and Hansel’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Gretel and Hansel’ that stars Sophia Lillis, Sammy Leakey and Alice Krige among others.

LOS ANGELES, Jan 3 — Orion Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming horror adaptation of classic fairy tale, Gretel and Hansel.

This reimagining follows siblings Gretel (Sophia Lillis) and Hansel (Sammy Leakey) as they venture into the woods looking for food only to stumble upon an evil witch played by Alice Krige.

The film also stars Jessica De Gouw, Charles Babalola and Beatrix Perkins.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A long time ago in a distant fairytale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil.”

Gretel and Hansel is set for US release on January 31.