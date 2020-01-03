Netflix greenlights a second helping of ‘Raising Dion’

'Raising Dion' will be continued in a second season. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 3 ― Three months after the release of the series on the streaming platform, Netflix has decided to commission a second season of Raising Dion, a superhero drama created by Carol Barbee and produced by Michael B. Jordan.

Netflix has begun 2020 with some good news. Building on the success of the initial nine episodes of Raising Dion, a small-screen adaptation of the eponymous comic book by Dennis Liu and Jason Piperberg, the streaming giant has ordered a new season. Shooting for eight more episodes will begin this year, but no date has been set for the release of the new offering.

The renewal has been announced days after Netflix revealed the identity of the most popular series in the US in 2019 (a ranking which is not based on the total number of viewers, but on the total number of households to stream an individual title for at least two minutes during the first 28 days of its release). Raising Dion was placed 10th.

The drama tells the tale of Nicole Reese (Alisha Wainwright) who, after the death of her husband, has to bring up her seven-year old son, Dion (Ja’Siah Young), on her own. Her situation is made even more difficult when the child begins to develop supernatural powers.

Carol Barbee will once again be showrunner for the second season, which will be produced by Macro, the production company led by former agent Charles D. King. ― AFP-Relaxnews