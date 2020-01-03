List of key Golden Globe nominees

LOS ANGELES, Jan 3 — Here are the nominees in key categories for the 77th Golden Globe Awards, which will be handed out in Beverly Hills on Sunday.
British comedian Ricky Gervais will be back to host the event, the first major awards show of a packed season that culminates with the Oscars on February 9.
Film
Best film, drama
1917
The Irishman
Joker
The Two Popes
Marriage Story
Best film, musical or comedy
Dolemite Is My Name
Knives Out
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Rocketman
Best actor, drama
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Christian Bale, Ford v. Ferrari
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best actress, drama
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Best actor, musical or comedy
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best actress, musical or comedy
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette?
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Best supporting actor
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Best supporting actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best director
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Best foreign language film
Parasite
The Farewell
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Best animated feature
Toy Story 4
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link
The Lion King
Television
Best drama series
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
Best drama actor
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Best drama actress
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best musical or comedy series
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Best musical or comedy actor
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best musical or comedy actress
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best limited series or TV movie
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best limited series or TV movie actor
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Best limited series or TV movie actress
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Films with most nominations
Marriage Story — 6
The Irishman — 5
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood — 5
Joker — 4
The Two Popes — 4 — AFP