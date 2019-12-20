K-pop singer Sunmi quashes boob job rumours, says it was weight gain

The former Wonder Girls member addressed the allegation on Instagram on Wednesday. ― Picture via Instagram/Sunmi

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 ― Popular South Korean singer Sunmi has rubbished plastic surgery claims on social media when it comes to her “increasing” assets.

The former Wonder Girls K-pop star took to Instagram to set the record straight on rumours that she underwent a breast enhancement procedure, Korean entertainment site Soompi reported.

“I didn’t get a boob job. I just gained weight. Duh,” the 27-year-old wrote on Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

Her post was accompanied by several facepalm emojis.

To illustrate the impact of the rumour, Sunmi also shared a screenshot showing “Sunmi breast surgery” topping the list of searches on Naver, Korea’s number one search engine.

The singer whose real name is Lee Sun-mi previously said she gained eight kilogrammes after changing her diet and exercise regime.