Godfrey Gao’s mother appeals to social media to stop sharing clip of her son’s final moments

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Taiwanese-Canadian model and actor Godfrey Gao’s mother has appealed to social media users to stop sharing a clip that shows her son collapsing during the filming of Chase Me, a competitive sports reality show on China’s Zhejiang Television last month.

Taiwanese media Mirror Media reported that Gao’s mother Tan Say Tin made the appeal through a statement that was issued through his management company, Jetstar Entertainment.

“Please give the family space to mourn,” Tan said in the statement.

Tan said the family felt the warmth and concern shown by the people following her son’s death and hoped that everyone would wish her son well.

Tan’s statement came in response to the clip that has since gone viral on social media as social media users refuse to believe the claim made by Zhejiang Television that Gao was given immediate medical attention when he collapsed on set.

The 35-year-old star, who was the first Asian to be the face of Louis Vuitton, died while filming in the eastern city of Ningbo, China.

His funeral had been set for this Sunday.