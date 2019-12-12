GSC Ticket-to-Win contest: Watch movies and stand a chance to win a round trip to Dubai

Watch ‘Charlie’s Angels’ or ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ at GSC Cinemas to stand a chance to win a round trip for two to Dubai. — Picture courtesy of GSC Cinemas

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Following the success of GSC Ticket to Drive contests in 2017, Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) is back again with yet another exciting contest called GSC Ticket to Win.

The contest, held in partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment Malaysia, offers moviegoers a chance to win a round trip for two to Dubai when they watch selected movies at GSC multiplexes

The participating movies include Charlie’s Angels and Jumanji: The Next Level.

From now until January 1, 2020, movie-goers who watch a movie at GSC will earn points for every RM1 spent at the cinema.

Points will be awarded for the purchase of movie tickets to participating movies and e-combos.

The more points moviegoers collect, the higher their chance to win. — Picture courtesy of GSC Cinemas

Customers can also earn extra when they purchase tickets using the GSC Website, Mobile App, or e-Kiosk, or watch the selected movies in selected formats such as Onyx, 4DX, Dolby Atmos, D-BOX, GSC Maxx, PlayPlus, ScreenX, Premiere Class, Gold Class, or at Aurum Theatre.

At the end of the campaign, participants with the most points will stand a chance to win the grand prize.

The grand prize promises an action-packed desert adventure in Dubai for two with Jumanji: The Next Level.

The package includes a round trip for two to Dubai with many exciting activities including an Ultimate Overnight Desert Adventure, visits to the Dubai Desert Conversation Reserve, Flaming Sands of Arabia fire show, and many more.

Other prizes up for grabs include, a Sony PS4 Pro, Sony h.ear on 2 Wireless Stereo Headset, Sony SRS-XB41 Extra Bass Wireless Speaker, Sony power banks and a variety of Jumanji: The Next Level memorabilia worth approximately RM20,000 in total.

For more information about the contest check out GSC’s website here.

Participants may also follow the hashtag #GSCTicketToWin on social media for the latest updates on the contest, and keep track of their scores on the Ticket to Win Leaderboard, which is updated weekly on GSC’s Facebook page and website.