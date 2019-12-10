World box office: 'Frozen 2' reigns on high, is certain to exceed US$1b

With nearly another US$124.9 million in sales, Frozen 2 dominates the world rankings and is already a phenomenal success, which has harvested US$920 million worldwide. — Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/YouTube LLC image via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Dec 10 ― Disney is enjoying a runaway success with the sequel to Frozen, which has already harvested close to US$1 billion (RM4.16 billion) in sales worldwide. The box-office leader for three consecutive weeks, the computer animated musical is well ahead of Jumanji: Next Level and Knives Out, which are its closest competitors.

Six years after the success of the first Frozen, the public has confirmed its love for Elsa and Anna, and propelled the Disney animated movie into the lead in the world box-office for its third weekend in theaters. With nearly another US$124.9 million in sales, Frozen 2 dominates the world rankings and is already a phenomenal success, which has harvested US$920 million worldwide.

Released in some Asian and European countries last week, Jumanji: The Next Level has directly entered the rankings in second place. With US$52.5 million in sales worldwide, the second sequel and overall fourth installment in the supernatural game fantasy franchise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, has overtaken Knives Out, which was ranked second last week. This amounts to a very good start for the action-comedy, which should be given a further boost by its US release on Friday, December 13.

Sinking to third place in the rankings, the murder mystery Knives Out added US$32.8 million to its running total. Since its release in theaters on November 27, the film has taken in more than US$124 million in sales worldwide.

In third place in the world box office last week, Ford v Ferrari with Matt Damon and Christian Bale has skidded down to fifth place in the rankings. Adding more than US$14.8 million to its accumulated total at the weekend, the film by James Mangold has now harvested more than US$167 million.

The world box-office top 10 (in millions of dollars):

01. Frozen 2 ― US$124.9

02. Jumanji: Next Level ― US$52.5

03. Knives Out ― US$32.8

04. The Wild Goose Lake ― US$20.6

05. Ford v Ferrari ― US$14.8

06. Last Christmas ― US$11.9

07. Queen & Slim ― US$6.5

08. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood ― US$5.2

09. The Addams Family ― US$4.5

10. Manhattan Lockdown ― US$4.4 ― AFP-Relaxnews