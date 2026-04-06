SEOUL, April 6 – On a rainy Monday morning today in Seoul, the highly anticipated reunion of K-pop project group Wanna One took place, drawing hundreds of dedicated fans despite the downpour.

The group held a special "opening ceremony" on April 6 at 10am at the DMC Cultural Park in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, to celebrate the launch of their new reality show, WANNA ONE GO: Back to Base.

While the event was announced as an in-person fan gathering to announce the program's start, it also marked the group's first official reunion with their fan base, known as Wannable, in seven years.

Heavy rain fell throughout the day, with weather forecasts predicting about 5 to 20 millimeters of precipitation in the Seoul area. The adverse weather, however, did not deter fans. Many had camped out overnight at the venue to secure good spots. The event, originally scheduled for 10am was delayed by about 20 minutes due to the rain.

A total of nine members attended the event: Park Ji-hoon, Lee Dae-hwi, Kim Jae-hwan, Ong Seong-wu, Park Woo-jin, Yoon Ji-sung, Hwang Min-hyun, Bae Jin-young, and Ha Sung-woon. Notably, members Kang Daniel (who is currently serving in the military) and Lai Kuan-lin (who is overseas) were unable to join.

The members took the stage in school uniforms, reminiscent of their PRODUCE 101 Season 2 days, eliciting cheers from the crowd.

The Wanna One members also performed the Produce 101 theme song 나야 나 (Pick Me) though hilariously member Park Ji-hoon seemed to have forgotten one particularly tricky part of the choreo that required quick, specific arm movements.

Besides Wanna One, the project group from the first season of Produce 101, I.O.I, is also set to reunite for a 10th anniversary tour.