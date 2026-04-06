SEOUL, April 6 — In a full-team move that solidifies their long-term future, all 13 members of the globally renowned K-pop group SEVENTEEN have renewed their contracts with Pledis Entertainment.

The renewal means that S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino will continue their group activities under Pledis.

While specific contract lengths or financial terms were not disclosed, the unanimous decision highlights the strong trust between the artists and their label.

The announcement comes as SEVENTEEN continues to break records with their Follow tour and recent releases. Having debuted in 2015, the group is well known for its self-producing capabilities—members Woozi leading music production, Hoshi and the performance team choreographing, and all members actively contributing to lyrics and concepts.

Industry insiders view this 13-member renewal as a rarity in K-pop, where full-group contract extensions are increasingly uncommon after the initial seven-year term. SEVENTEEN previously renewed once before in 2021, making this their second consecutive renewal as a complete unit.

Fans, known as CARATs, responded with relief and celebration on social media, using hashtags such as #SEVENTEEN_Renews and #OT13Forever. Many pointed to the group’s strong teamwork and consistent creative output as reasons

With this renewal, SEVENTEEN reaffirms their status as one of K-pop’s most stable and enduring acts—proving that 13 members can indeed move as one.