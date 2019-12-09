BTS tease new music on the way

South Korean boy band BTS performing onstage during the KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at the Forum Los Angeles in Inglewood, California December 6, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 9 — The seven-member boy band — which is comprised of J-Hope, Jimin, Suga, RM, Jungkook, Jin and V — has recently announced that they are in the middle of creating material for a forthcoming new album.

The K-pop sensation broke the news during Variety’s Hitmakers brunch at the Soho House in West Hollywood this weekend, where they received the award for Group of the Year.

“The great news is that we are currently working on our new music and new album and can’t wait to share them with you guys in the near future. I hope you guys are so excited to discover what BTS has in store in 2020,” RM teased in the band’s acceptance speech.

Details about BTS’s forthcoming new studio album are still scarce at this date, as the supergroup has yet to announce an official release date.

The band unveiled their sixth EP, Map of the Soul: Persona, last April.

The full-length was notably led by the record-breaking Boy With Luv featuring Halsey, whose accompanying visual smashed YouTube’s record for most views in 24 hours.

The Clementine vocalist has recently reunited with BTS bandmate Suga on SUGA’s Interlude, which will appear on her forthcoming third album Manic.

We put a song out yesterday and today we get to celebrate in person!!!! ✨💕🌸🦋Best feeling in the world! pic.twitter.com/eHdcPUutId — h (@halsey) December 7, 2019

As Billboard pointed out, BTS dominate most of the publication’s year-end charts, occupying half of the rungs inside the top 10 on the list of the “world” albums that performed the best throughout the past 12 months.

What’s more, their managing company Big Hit Entertainment revealed that their “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” mega tour drew a total audience of more than two million at 62 shows in 23 cities.

In addition to working on a new album, the chart-topping septet will be at the centre of the forthcoming drama series, A BTS Universe, which is slated for release in the second half of 2020.

As Entertainment Weekly pointed out, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga, RM, Jungkook, Jin and V will not star in the TV series, with the boy band members being portrayed as younger versions of themselves and therefore by other performers. — AFP-Relaxnews