Taiwanese-Canadian model and actor Godfrey Gao immortalised in picture drawn by Malaysian illustrator

The picture drawn by Lin Xinying of Godfrey Gao with James Mao (centre) and Tiffany Lo. — Picture via Instagram/ autumn.ying

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — A Malaysian illustrator is creating waves on social media ever since one of her paintings featuring Taiwanese Canadian model actor Godfrey Gao was posted on her Instagram.

Oriental Daily reported that the artist Lin Xinying from Johor drew the picture of Gao standing next to former professional basketball player James Mao and Mao’s wife Tiffany Lo.

In the picture that was also shared by Lo on her social media, Gao is holding his dog Theo and there’s a basketball near Mao and Gao’s feet.

Gao was supposed to be the best man for Mao’s wedding on November 29.

Accompanying the post, Lin wrote that every minute someone leaves this world.

“Age has nothing to do with it. We are all in this line without even realising it. We never know how many people are in front of us. We can’t go back. We can’t get out of the line. We can’t avoid the line.”

“So while we’re waiting in line — enjoy every moment. Take the first step. Set priorities. Take your time. Make others happy. Make small things big. Make someone smile. Love as much as it works. Keep peace. Tell your family how much you love them. Regret nothing. Live your life.”

The comments were all praises for Lin and thanked her for the drawing.

One comment @agnesho_ also asked that Gao’s girlfriend Bella Su be included in the drawing.

The picture, that was uploaded on Tuesday, has since received more than 16,000 reactions.

The 35-year-old Gao, who was the first Asian to be the face of Louis Vuitton, died while filming in the eastern city of Ningbo for China’s Zhejiang Television on November 27.

His funeral will be held in Taiwan on December 15.