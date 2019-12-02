Taiwanese-Canadian model and actor Godfrey Gao wanted to promote his mother’s hometown in Penang

Taiwanese-Canadian model and actor Godfrey Gao had wanted to be a tourism ambassador to promote his mother’s hometown Penang. — Instagram/ godfreygao

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Taiwanese-Canadian model and actor Godfrey Gao had wanted to be a tourism ambassador to promote his mother’s hometown Penang before his untimely death.

He would return to Malaysia often and meet up with friends and relatives as well as celebrate Chinese New Year with his family, reported Guang Ming Daily.

According to the daily, Gao had wanted to promote Penang, and its food via a short film.

The 35-year-old, who was the first Asian to be the face of Louis Vuitton, died while filming a TV show in in the eastern city of Ningbo, China.

He had collapsed while on the set of Chase Me, a competitive sports reality show in China’s Zhejiang Television.

Sin Chew Daily reported that Gao’s body had left Hangzhou, China for Taiwan today where

Gao’s final resting place will be at Chin Pao San Cemetery in New Taipei City.