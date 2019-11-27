Taiwanese actress Ili Zheng has ‘fixed partner’ to satisfy her sexual needs twice a month

Taiwanese actress Ili Zheng Jiazhen says she does not plan to get married but has a partner to satisfy her sexual needs. ― Picture via Instagram/ili.cheng

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 ― Busty Taiwanese actress Ili Zheng Jiazhen is known for her 34D “assets” which earned her praise from social media for baring it all in a recently published calendar.

In a recent interview with Taiwanese media, the One Night in Taipei star spoke about her love life that raised eyebrows when she revealed that despite being single, she has a partner whom she sees twice monthly for her “needs”.

Asked by the media the purpose of having a partner, the 26-year-old replied: “Whenever I have sexual needs, the opposite party can help me. It is normal for adults to have this life.

“But this year, I only meet him for meals as I am too busy.”

Zheng, nicknamed “Chicken Chop Girl” following a publicity film in 2012 however said she does not plan to get married as she is happy being single according to Sin Chew Daily.

Saying she is the sort of person who does not need anyone to accompany her, Zheng described herself as a difficult person who is not only strict with herself but also on others.

On why she refuses to have a permanent partner, Zheng says she views relationships differently from others.

“So why trouble the other party. If you find they are unsuitable at a later stage, it will be a messy break-up.”