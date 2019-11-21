Singer Eason Chan calls off concerts in Hong Kong due to unrest

Due to the unrest in Hong Kong, singer Eason Chan was forced to call off his 25 concerts. — Picture from Facebook/EasonChanOfficial

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The ongoing protests in Hong Kong has forced singer Eason Chan to call off his 25 concerts at the Coliseum.

In a statement issued by the organiser, ESL Ltd, that was also shared by Chan’s official Facebook page today, the concerts had to be called off to ensure the safety of the audience.

“FWD Fear and Dreams Eason Chan in Concert 19/20 is Eason’s first large scale concert in Hong Kong since his last Coliseum concert six years ago. After months of preparations and rehearsals, we are all ready to present this memorable concert to all Eason’s fans.

“However, in view of recent happenings and after due consideration, we cannot predict and promise the safety of our audience and the traffic conditions in the course of our 25 shows commencing in two weeks time,” said the statement.

Following discussions with partners, the organiser decided to cancel all 25 shows.

“(We) will arrange for ticket refund,” added the organiser.

The concerts were supposed to run from December 9 to January 6 next year.