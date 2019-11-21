Post kissing scandal, HK actress Jacqueline Wong may be left out of TVB Anniversary Awards

Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong may not be nominated for any award for this year’s TVB Anniversary Awards. — Picture from Instagram/jacquelinebwong

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Controversial Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong may not be nominated for this year’s TVB Anniversary Awards.

Word has it that TVB will not allow Wong to be nominated despite the television series Finding Her Voice that she acts in has received rave reviews.

Sin Chew Daily reported that the move by TVB to bar Wong from participating in any of the station’s promotional activities has led fans to wonder whether she had been forgiven by the station over her kissing scandal with Hong Kong singer and actor Andy Hui.

“She has been branded so no opportunity to be revived,” reported the daily, adding that this would also mean Wong’s career is over.

It was recently reported that an Instagram post by Wong had raised questions about her future plans.

In a post that was posted last Friday, Wong thanked those involved in the production of television series Finding Her Voice.

The 30-year-old Wong went to the United States after the controversy.

She only returned to Instagram recently after keeping quiet on social media for seven months.

The 30-episode Finding Her Voice is one of TVB’s special anniversary series and started airing from October 7.

TVB further softened their stance on Wong and announced two series — Maid Alliance and Offliners ― would be screened in Malaysia.