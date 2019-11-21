Noah Hawley to direct the next ‘Star Trek’

Writer and producer Noah Hawley arrives at the ‘Fargo’ Season Three For Your Consideration event in North Hollywood May 11, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 21 — After many twists and turns, a director has finally been found for the fourth instalment in the science-fiction saga in the person of Noah Hawley, the creator of the series Fargo, The Hollywood Reporter has outlined. Chris Pine will also be returning to play Captain Kirk.

There has been a change of plan for the fourth instalment in the ongoing Star Trek saga. S.J. Clarkson had been announced as the director for the project in 2018, however, it has now emerged that Noah Hawley will be teleported behind the camera for the new Star Trek 4.

The director of Lucy in the Sky can likely count on Chris Pine to once again take on the role of Captain James T. Kirk, and on Zachary Quinto and Zoe Saldana to reprise their roles as Spock and Nyota Uhura. This has yet to be officially confirmed by the production, however, the trio have been on the bridge of the Enterprise since J.J. Abrams’ reboot of the franchise with the 2009 Star Trek.

Paramount has been working on a fourth instalment since 2016 and the release of Star Trek Beyond. Initially the American studio hoped to begin shooting the new feature before the end of 2016, but the project met with setbacks. Finally, the lack of a successful conclusion to negotiations with actor Chris Hemsworth, which dragged on until 2018, led to it being shelved.

As well as directing, Noah Hawley will co-produce Star Trek 4, via his company 26 Keys, with J.J. Abrams and his Bad Robot Productions, who are also involved in the project.

More accustomed to working in television, Noah Hawley is known as the creator of the Fargo anthology, whose fourth season, which will star Chris Rock, is now in development. Hawley is also the man behind the science-fiction thriller series Legion, which launched in February 2017 on FX in the United States. As for his work in cinema, the American has directed his first feature Lucy in the Sky, a drama starring Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm and Zazie Beetz, which was released in the US in October.

Meanwhile, writer-director Quentin Tarantino, a long-time fan of Star Trek, is reportedly working on another spin-off of the space opera with Abrams, which he is also hoping to direct. — AFP-Relaxnews