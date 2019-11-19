BTS’ Jungkook chalks up one billion views on his individual V Live channel

BTS Jungkook’s solo V Live channel has achieved one billion views on the video streaming service. — Picture via Instagram/bts.jungkook

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — There seems to be no stopping global phenomenon Kpop group BTS.

The latest is maknae (baby of the group) Jeon Jung-kook or Jungkook’s solo V Live channel has achieved one billion views.

V Live is a South Korean live video streaming service that allows celebrities based in the country to broadcast live videos on the internet and “live” chat with fans.

Korean pop culture website Allkpop reported that BTS was the most followed artiste on the platform.

The website noted that the 22-year-old Jungkook’s individual “live” streaming made up of one-third of V Live’s total views.

Six out of the top 10 of the most viewed BTS V Live also belong to Jungkook, added Allkpop.

“He was also the recipient of the ‘Vlive of the year’ award,” reported the website.

Recently, Jungkook had an accident involving a taxi after violating a traffic regulation.

South Korean police have booked the singer and are currently investigating the November 2 incident.