‘Assassin’s Creed’ audio drama pulls cast from ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Buffy,’ more

British actor Riz Ahmed. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 19 — Not content to remain a video game franchise, Assassin’s Creed is becoming an episodic audio drama in a collaboration between game publisher Ubisoft and Amazon’s Audible platform.

Riz Ahmed of Venom and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as well as Anthony Head of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Tamara Lawrance from TV’s No Offense are teaming up with game franchise actor Danny Wallace to form the principal cast of Assassin’s Creed: Gold.

Continuing the game franchise’s penchant for recreating historical settings for players’ athletic exploration and adventuring, the new series appears set to take place in 17th century Britain, per Syfy’s announcement.

It follows a street criminal called Aliyah Khan who is recruited to the order of the Assassins and encouraged to uncover the buried memories of one of her ancestors.

The name, Assassin’s Creed Gold, can be taken as a reference to currency; the United Kingdom used silver coins at the time that the game takes place and, as a high-ranking official at the Royal Mint, physicist and mathematician Isaac Newton was involved in an official recoinage effort; he’s one of the historical personalities to appear in the audio show.

Assassin’s Creed Gold is to launch on February 27, 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews