Lauryn Hill unveils 'Guarding the Gates,' a song from the film 'Queen & Slim'

The voice of Lauryn Hill features on the soundtrack for the film 'Queen & Slim.' — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 16 — The grande dame of R&B is back with a new title on the soundtrack for Queen & Slim, which has just been released.

Lauryn Hill has yet to make up her mind to release a follow-up to The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill which topped the charts two decades ago, however, fans of the neo-soul and R&B album will be pleased with this latest track from Queen & Slim by Melina Matsoukas.

Blood Orange, Bilal, Mike Jones, Roy Ayers, and many others feature along with Hill on the soundtrack that also includes a track by Tiana Major9 and EarthGang, Collide, which dropped in October.

Queen & Slim, directed by Melina Matsoukas (Master of None, Insecure), tells the tale of a couple played by Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) and Jodie Turner-Smith (The Neon Demon), who are forced to go on the run when Kaluuya's character kills a police officer (played by Sturgill Simpson) in self-defence.

Indya Moore, Chloe Sevigny and Flea also feature in the cast for the film, which is due for release on November 27. — AFP-Relaxnews