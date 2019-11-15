HK celebrity Cecilia Cheung praised after reposting Chinese president’s quote calling for calm amidst unrest

Hong Kong singer and actress Cecilia Cheung won more fans for reposting a quote by Chinese president Xi Jinping. — Photo via Facebook/ Cecilia Cheung

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Hong Kong celebrity Cecilia Cheung has won praises after she reposted a quote by Chinese president Xi Jinping about the situation in Hong Kong.

The quote by Xi: “Stopping the storm and restoring order is Hong Kong’s most urgent task at present” was reportedly made by the president when attending the 11th BRICS Summit in Brazil.

Sin Chew Daily reported that Cheung posted the quote on her Instagram and Weibo where she won praises from fans.

One fan wrote on Cheung’s Weibo that the post has given Hong Kong police a boost while another praised Cheung for the positive energy.

“Hopefully, Hong Kong will return to normal soon,” wrote the fan.

A check on her official Instagram account found the post had received 12,157 likes since it was posted five hours ago.

She has disabled the comment section.

The 2019 Hong Kong protests, also known as the Anti-Extradition Law Amendment Bill (or Anti-ELAB) movement, are an ongoing series of demonstrations in Hong Kong which were triggered by the introduction of the Fugitive Offenders amendment bill by the Hong Kong government.

It has split the people with some expressing their support for the government while others are against.

Hong Kong singer Denise Ho is one of the most vocal celebrities when she called on the Hong Kong people to boycott paying taxes, following the implementation of the face mask ban by the island state government to quell the protest movement there.