TR Knight to reunite with Kaley Cuco for the series 'The Flight Attendant'

TR Knight was part of the original cast of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ when it launched on ABC in 2005. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 14 — The actor who portrayed Dr George O’Malley in Grey’s Anatomy will play The Big Bang Theory actress’s older brother, according to reports in American media. Shooting for the The Flight Attendant, which will launch on the future HBO Max platform, is already underway.

Adapted from the eponymous novel by Chris Bohjalian, published in March 2018, the series will tell the story of Cassie, a flight attendant played by Kaley Cuoco, who wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man, and without any memory of how she came to be there. TR Knight will play the character of Davey, Cassie’s older brother, who disapproves of his sister’s lifestyle and is constantly frustrated that her childhood memories are very different to his own.

Sonoya Mizuno, Michiel Huisman, Colin Woodell, Zosia Mamet (Girls), Merle Dandridge and Griffin Matthews have also been included in the cast.

As well as playing the leading role, Kaley Cuoco is also co-producing the series with Steve Yockey, who created the project for Warner Bros. TV, via her company Yes, Norman. Executive producer Susanna Fogel (The Spy Who Dumped Me), will also direct the first two instalments of the first season, which will comprise eight episodes in all. Shooting has already begun in New York, however, no date has been set for the release of the series on the WarnerMedia platform.

Ever since he left Grey’s Anatomy, the series produced by Shonda Rhimes, in 2009, TR Knight has performed in numerous small roles in several series including The Good Wife in 2013, 22.11.63 in 2016 and more recently in Genius, an anthology series whose first two seasons were devoted to the lives of Einstein and Picasso, which showed on National Geographic. He will soon be voice acting as the main character in the cartoon series The Bravest Knight, which is due for release on the Hulu platform. — AFP-Relaxnews